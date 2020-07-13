Global  
 

Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans, friends for concern and prayers

Mid-Day Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday tweeted to express gratitude to fans, well-wishers and colleagues for showering concern and prayers, after he and his family members tested Covid-19 positive.

In a series of two tweets, Big B wrote: "To them that have expressed their concern, their prayers and their wishes for Abhishek...
0
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Amitabh Bachchan & Son Abhishek test positive, condition stable with mild symptoms | Oneindia News

Amitabh Bachchan & Son Abhishek test positive, condition stable with mild symptoms | Oneindia News 01:33

 As the prayers and best wishes to a quick recovery pour in, The latest update is that Bollywood actor Amitabh Bacchan is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted in the isolation unit at Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai, said in a statement today. Maharashtra Health Minister...

