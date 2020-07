Sumukhi Sureshi: You are NOT allowed to rape and threaten to rape us Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Pushpavalli and Comicstaan fame comedienne Sumukhi Suresh strongly condemned online abuse against female comics. Taking it to social media, Sumukhi, known for breaking stereotypes with her acting and stand-up comedy gigs, added that the trend is disturbing that all the hate ends with rape threats.



Sumukhi's reaction comes a...

