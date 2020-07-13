Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jada Pinkett Smith's Mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris, 66, Shows Off Her Ripped Six-Pack Abs!

Just Jared Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Adrienne Banfield-Norris is looking ripped! The 66-year-old co-host of Red Table Talk, and mom of Jada Pinkett-Smith, took to Instagram Thursday (July 9) to share a photo posing in front of mirror showing off her six-pack abs while wearing a sports bra and leggings. “Trying to motivate myself to get back in the gym. A [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith Confirm Her August Alsina Involvement

Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith Confirm Her August Alsina Involvement 00:43

 (CNN) Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith "never ever thought that we would make it back." But the couple came together for a special Friday edition of her "Red Table Talk" show on Facebook to share their side of the controversy surrounding her relationship with singer August Alsina. According to the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jada Pinkett Smith confirms August Alsina romance during brief split from Will [Video]

Jada Pinkett Smith confirms August Alsina romance during brief split from Will

Jada Pinkett Smith has confirmed she did date August Alsina during a brief split from her husband Will Smith, but insists it wasn't an affair.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:42Published
Jada Pinkett Smith Confirms Will Smith Break Up & August Alsina Relationship On Red Table Talk [Video]

Jada Pinkett Smith Confirms Will Smith Break Up & August Alsina Relationship On Red Table Talk

Jada Pinkett Smith Confirms Will Smith Break Up & August Alsina Relationship On Red Table Talk

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 01:40Published
Jada Pinkett Smith Admits To Relationship With August Alsina [Video]

Jada Pinkett Smith Admits To Relationship With August Alsina

Jada Pinkett Smith took to her red table on Friday to sit down with husband Will Smith and finally address recent rumors regarding an affair with musician August Alsina. During the episode of the..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:35Published

Tweets about this

R0DT1D

Ronin Warrior RT @YahooEnt: Jada Pinkett Smith's mom, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, 66, shows off six-pack abs: 'A good look in the mirror always does the tr… 53 minutes ago

KingCalmette

Calmette Lahoud RT @JustJared: Jada Pinkett Smith's mom Adrienne Bansfield-Norris, 66, is looking super ripped! https://t.co/oeQFDoK114 56 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Jada Pinkett Smith's mom Adrienne Bansfield-Norris, 66, is looking super ripped! https://t.co/oeQFDoK114 1 hour ago

YahooEnt

Yahoo Entertainment Jada Pinkett Smith's mom, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, 66, shows off six-pack abs: 'A good look in the mirror always d… https://t.co/6TCGOY1ikP 2 hours ago

CadillacCTS2014

♉️ Rey ♉️ 6’1” Jada Pinkett Smith's mom, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, 66, shows off six-pack abs: 'A good look in the mirror always d… https://t.co/n4EZQY5miH 11 hours ago

CadillacCTS2014

♉️ Rey ♉️ 6’1” At 66, Adrienne Norris, Jada Pinkett Smith's Mom, Just Showed Off Her Insane Abs #SmartNews https://t.co/cZ0xQ79ykI 1 day ago

creamallnite

Mrs. RT @thejasminebrand: Jada Pinkett Smith’s Mom, Adrienne Norris, Is Her Own Motivation As She Stuns In Mirror Selfie https://t.co/vDsMHt9OCI… 1 day ago

Aaron_IB

Aironski Granny looking better than them both! 😂 | At 66, Adrienne Norris, Jada Pinkett Smith's Mom, Just Showed Off Her Ins… https://t.co/750kpJXZNL 2 days ago