Jada Pinkett Smith's Mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris, 66, Shows Off Her Ripped Six-Pack Abs!
Monday, 13 July 2020 () Adrienne Banfield-Norris is looking ripped! The 66-year-old co-host of Red Table Talk, and mom of Jada Pinkett-Smith, took to Instagram Thursday (July 9) to share a photo posing in front of mirror showing off her six-pack abs while wearing a sports bra and leggings. “Trying to motivate myself to get back in the gym. A [...]
