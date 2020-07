Jerry Macguire star Kelly Preston passes away after battling cancer Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

Actor Kelly Preston, best known for her work in films "Mischief," "Twins" and "Jerry Maguire," has died following a two-year battle with breast cancer. She was 57. John Travolta, her husband of 29 years, shared the news of her demise on his Instagram account. "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife... 👓 View full article

