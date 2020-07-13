Anubhav Sinha expresses gratitude as his directorial debut Tum Bin clocks in 19 years Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

As his superhit directorial debut 'Tum Bin' clocked in 19 years on Monday, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha expressed gratitude as his first film continues to be loved years after its release in 2001. Sinha took to Instagram to share the poster of the film and complimented it with a short note about the movie.



"Some films run and some... 👓 View full article

