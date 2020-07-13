Kelly Preston's Daughter Ella Travolta Remembers Her 'Courageous' Mom After Her Death
Monday, 13 July 2020 () Kelly Preston is being remembered by her daughter. Ella Travolta – the 20-year-old daughter of Kelly and John Travolta – took to Instagram on Sunday night (July 12) to pay tribute to her mom after she died following a two-year battle with breast cancer. “I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving [...]
This daughter decided to see her mom's reaction by pranking her. She took a glass of water, covered its top with plastic, and turned it over on the table. As she did so, her mom looked annoyed as she..