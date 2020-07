Independent TV Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito says he will 'likely' play Marvel role https://t.co/M0usdxWuQ5 6 minutes ago

Independent Film Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito says he will 'likely' play Marvel role https://t.co/qlMQHcbBkZ 7 minutes ago

RDWB1996 RT @ComicBook: Responding to #MarvelStudios movie role rumors, Breaking Bad and #TheMandalorian star Giancarlo Esposito says working with #… 13 minutes ago

CHRI$ X RT @HYPEBEAST: The 'Breaking Bad' star discusses his role in the upcoming 'Far Cry 6.' https://t.co/4QG40qtDph 20 minutes ago

oldschoolitems RT @Independent: Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito says he will 'likely' play Marvel role https://t.co/PRD7xfgOcL 26 minutes ago

The Independent Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito says he will 'likely' play Marvel role https://t.co/PRD7xfgOcL 27 minutes ago

🅷🆄🆂🅺🆈 Hɐɹıɥɐ͢͢͢ɹɐu ヽ(•‿•)ノ RT @eurogamer: Far Cry 6 leak confirms Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito will star, due February 2021 https://t.co/fyciQkhyt6 44 minutes ago