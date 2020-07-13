Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Elvis Presley's grandson Benjamin Keough dies at 27

Mid-Day Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Benjamin Storm Keough, son of Lisa Marie Presley and Elvis Presley's grandson, has died. He was 27. Keough died in Calabasas in California. According to TMZ, Keough died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, reports deadline.com. Lisa Marie's representative Roger Widynowski released a statement about the demise.

"She is...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Elvis Presley's Grandson Benjamin Keough Dies At 27

Elvis Presley's Grandson Benjamin Keough Dies At 27 00:37

 King of Rock'n Roll Elvis Presley's grandson and Lisa Marie Presley's son Benjamin Keough has died at 27 years old.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Lisa Maria Presley's son de*d from apparent su*cide [Video]

Lisa Maria Presley's son de*d from apparent su*cide

The grandson of Elvis Prestley was reportedly found de*d in California on Sunday from a self inflicted g*nshot wound.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published
Elvis Presley's Graceland estate set to reopen [Video]

Elvis Presley's Graceland estate set to reopen

The iconic Graceland estate is set to reopen after being closed to the public amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:04Published

Related news from verified sources

Elvis Presley’s Grandson Benjamin Keough Dies at 27

Elvis Presley’s Grandson Benjamin Keough Dies at 27 MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Benjamin Keough, the son of actress Lisa Marie Presley and the grandson of Elvis Presley, has died at the age of 27, Lisa Marie Presley's...
WorldNews Also reported by •USATODAY.comSeattle Times

Benjamin Keough: Son of Lisa Marie Presley and grandson of Elvis dead at 27

 TMZ reports singer-songwriter's son died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in California
Independent Also reported by •Seattle Times

Tweets about this