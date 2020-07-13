Elvis Presley's grandson Benjamin Keough dies at 27
Monday, 13 July 2020 () Benjamin Storm Keough, son of Lisa Marie Presley and Elvis Presley's grandson, has died. He was 27. Keough died in Calabasas in California. According to TMZ, Keough died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, reports deadline.com. Lisa Marie's representative Roger Widynowski released a statement about the demise.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Benjamin Keough, the son of actress Lisa Marie Presley and the grandson of Elvis Presley, has died at the age of 27, Lisa Marie Presley's... WorldNews Also reported by •USATODAY.com •Seattle Times