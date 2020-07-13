Justin Bieber Vows Loyalty To Black Lives Matter Movement: “I’ll Never Stop Fighting For My Brothers + Sisters” Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Pop superstar Justin Bieber knows all lives can’t matter until Black ones are taken care of first. The Grammy-winning crooner has come forward to share his never-ending support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Justin Bieber x BLM Heading into Sunday, the Biebs went online to remind his fans it’s all about BLM in 2020. […]



The post Justin Bieber Vows Loyalty To Black Lives Matter Movement: “I’ll Never Stop Fighting For My Brothers + Sisters” appeared first on . Pop superstar Justin Bieber knows all lives can’t matter until Black ones are taken care of first. The Grammy-winning crooner has come forward to share his never-ending support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Justin Bieber x BLM Heading into Sunday, the Biebs went online to remind his fans it’s all about BLM in 2020. […]The post Justin Bieber Vows Loyalty To Black Lives Matter Movement: “I’ll Never Stop Fighting For My Brothers + Sisters” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

