Unknown P's 'Burning' Remix Is Genius Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The UK's first posh drill rapper returns...



*Unknown P* has shared his new remix of 'Burning'.



The track was released by masked rapper M Huncho, and boasts a feature from Dutchavelli.



In the hands of comedy character Unknown P, however, it becomes something different, but no less imaginative.



For those who don't know, Unknown P is comedian Munya Chawawa, and is billed as "the UK's first posh drill rapper..."



Bedecked in his Burberry scarf, the mixture of street lyrics, observational comedy, and that clipped accent makes for comedy gold.



The beat for 'Burning' is retained, with Unknown P making hilarious boasts like: "A man's not Mo, but I'm stacking..."



Mysterious comrade P Huncho makes an appearance, with the character stating: "Used to wear a mask but I switched back to a bally cos man got furloughed..."



He later adds: "Got a peng ting on my Hob Knob..."



A hilarious return that makes it point with unerring accuracy, you can check out this 'Burning' remix below.



