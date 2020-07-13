Kelly Preston dies after 2-year battle with breast cancer
Monday, 13 July 2020 () Actress Kelly Preston has died after a two-year battle with breast cancer. Her husband of nearly 29 years, actor John Travolta, broke the news to fans on Instagram. Preston began her career in the 1980s and went on to appear in popular movies, like "Jerry Maguire." She and Travolta last starred together in the 2018 film "Gotti." Preston was 57 years old.
Actress Kelly Preston, the wife of John Travolta, has died aged 57.Preston, who starred in films such as Mischief, Twins and Jerry Maguire, lost her two-year battle with breast cancer, Travolta said in..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:42Published
Actor Kelly Preston, best known for her work in films "Mischief," "Twins" and "Jerry Maguire," has died following a two-year battle with breast cancer. She was... Mid-Day Also reported by •Just Jared •BBC News •TIME •E! Online
Kelly Preston is being remembered by her daughter. Ella Travolta – the 20-year-old daughter of Kelly and John Travolta – took to Instagram on Sunday night... Just Jared Also reported by •Daily Record •TIME •E! Online
Hollywood star John Travolta announced that his wife, Kelly Preston has passed away after a brave two-year battle with breast cancer. She was 57. Taking to his... IndiaTimes Also reported by •BBC News •Just Jared
Tweets about this
sunshineSue63 John Travolta confirmed late Sunday that his wife died after a two-year battle with breast cancer. https://t.co/5iNUpAa5OQ 7 seconds ago
вυииу ѕωєєту RT @CHANNINGPOSTERS: RIP actress Kelly Preston. She has passed away from cancer. Very sad. https://t.co/4PmSmV6T5k 22 seconds ago
carole right RT @jsolomonReports: Actress Kelly Preston dies after two-year battle with breast cancer, says husband John Travolta | Just The News https:… 24 seconds ago
Tonya J Simpson RT @BBCWorld: Actress Kelly Preston, John Travolta's wife, dies after "two-year battle with breast cancer"
https://t.co/WArSN6qNEt 27 seconds ago
Ric Turner RT @theheraldsun: Kelly Preston, the actress married to John Travolta has died after a private battle with breast cancer. https://t.co/anJL… 50 seconds ago