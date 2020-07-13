Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kelly Preston, Actress And Wife Of John Travolta, Dead At 57

NPR Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Actress Kelly Preston died after a two year battle with breast cancer. She acted in various TV shows, but rose to fame after her role in the 1988 Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito comedy Twins.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Kelly Preston Actress And Wife Of John Travolta Dies At 57

Kelly Preston Actress And Wife Of John Travolta Dies At 57 00:32

 Actress Kelly Preston has died after a two year battle with breast cancer. Her, husband, actor John Travolta shared the sad news in a post on Instagram Sunday. According to CNN, Preston had been battling breast cancer for two years. Preston and Travolta eloped in Paris in 1991. In 1992 she and...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Actress Kelly Preston Dead at 57 [Video]

Actress Kelly Preston Dead at 57

Actress Kelly Preston Dead at 57 The "Twins" star had been privately battling breast cancer for two years. Preston’s husband, John Travolta, took to social media to share the news. John Travolta, via..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:47Published
Actress Kelly Preston dies of breast cancer at 57 [Video]

Actress Kelly Preston dies of breast cancer at 57

American actress Kelly Preston who has appeared in films including “Jerry Maguire” and “Twins”, has died aged 57 after battling breast cancer for nearly two years, her husband, John Travolta,..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:18Published
Josh Gad and Mariah Carey lead tributes to Kelly Preston [Video]

Josh Gad and Mariah Carey lead tributes to Kelly Preston

Josh Gad, Mariah Carey and Daniel Dae Kim led tributes to Kelly Preston following the actress' d*ath on Sunday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published

Related news from verified sources

Actress Kelly Preston dies aged 57

 The actress and wife of John Travolta died after a "two-year battle with breast cancer", he says.
BBC News

Hollywood icon John Travolta's wife and Space Camp actress, Kelly Preston, passes away at 57 due to cancer

 John Travolta and Kelly Preston had been married for 29 years a rarity in Hollywood Ella, 20, and Benjamin, nine. Their other son, Jett, had passed away in 2009,...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •RTTNewsE! Online

Actress Kelly Preston, wife of John Travolta, dies at 57

Actress Kelly Preston, wife of John Travolta, dies at 57 American actress Kelly Preston who has appeared in films including “Jerry Maguire” and “Twins,” has died aged 57 after battling breast cancer for nearly...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

SirMicKyyy

Sir MicKy RT @10NewsFirstAdl: JUST IN | Kelly Preston, actress and wife of John Travolta, has died following a private battle with breast cancer. Th… 12 seconds ago

ZyiteGadgets

Zyite.news Kelly Preston, Actress And Wife Of John Travolta, Dead At 57 https://t.co/4oPbg2V8In https://t.co/SzBnedP4T0 37 seconds ago

btglifestyle

A Movie Blog RT @IMDb: Actress Kelly Preston, best known for her roles in 'Twins' and 'Jerry Maguire,' and wife of John Travolta for 28 years, has died… 49 seconds ago

LindaNord9

Linda Nord RT @WebMD: Actress Kelly Preston, wife of John Travolta, died Sunday at age 57 after a two-year battle with breast cancer. https://t.co/XVc… 1 minute ago

Cap_Institute

Capitalism Institute Actress Kelly Preston, wife of Actor John Travolta, Dead at Age 57 https://t.co/uiffhN7MUg 1 minute ago

djanthonystyles

DJ Anthony Styles Kelly Preston, Actress And Wife Of John Travolta, Dead At 57 https://t.co/SsD26R8svo #world #news #politics 1 minute ago

The_imortal1

The true Big dog Kelly Preston, actress and wife of John Travolta, has died following a two-year battle with breast cancer - CNN https://t.co/uzakZLr5lf 1 minute ago

DarleneChulak

Darlene Chulak, LMFT RT @THR: "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many," John Travolta wrote of wife Kelly Preston's two-year battle… 1 minute ago