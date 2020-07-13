Kelly Preston, Actress And Wife Of John Travolta, Dead At 57
Monday, 13 July 2020 () Actress Kelly Preston died after a two year battle with breast cancer. She acted in various TV shows, but rose to fame after her role in the 1988 Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito comedy Twins.
Actress Kelly Preston has died after a two year battle with breast cancer. Her, husband, actor John Travolta shared the sad news in a post on Instagram Sunday. According to CNN, Preston had been battling breast cancer for two years. Preston and Travolta eloped in Paris in 1991. In 1992 she and...
Actress Kelly Preston Dead at 57 The "Twins" star had been privately battling breast cancer for two years. Preston’s husband, John Travolta, took to social media to share the news. John Travolta, via..
John Travolta and Kelly Preston had been married for 29 years a rarity in Hollywood Ella, 20, and Benjamin, nine. Their other son, Jett, had passed away in 2009,... Bollywood Life Also reported by •RTTNews •E! Online