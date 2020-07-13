Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

10 Cool New Pop Songs To Get You Through The Week: Declan McKenna, Wafia, Lily Denning and More

Billboard.com Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
These 10 tracks from artists like Declan McKenna, Wafia, Lily Denning and more will get you energized to take on the week.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Savvy couple give £800 caravan a glam makeover [Video]

Savvy couple give £800 caravan a glam makeover

A savvy couple who bought a caravan on Gumtree for just £800 gave it this amazing makeover - in just a week.Ellie Sharkey, 22, and Charlotte Tasker, 24, decided to buy the caravan on a whim after..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:19Published
DaBaby's Fourth Week at No. 1 on Hot 100, BLACKPINK's Choreography in New Dance Video & More Music News | Billboard News [Video]

DaBaby's Fourth Week at No. 1 on Hot 100, BLACKPINK's Choreography in New Dance Video & More Music News | Billboard News

DaBaby's Fourth Week at No. 1 on Hot 100, BLACKPINK's Choreography in New Dance Video & More Music News | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 02:05Published
Arizona Restaurant Week: What to expect at Marauders, a pirate-themed bar and restaurant in Tempe [Video]

Arizona Restaurant Week: What to expect at Marauders, a pirate-themed bar and restaurant in Tempe

The Spring edition of Arizona Restaurant Week has begun. For 10 days, June 18-28, more than 100 restaurants in the Phoenix area will feature three-course menus, highlighting some of their signature..

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 01:27Published

Related news from verified sources

10 Cool New Pop Songs To Get You Through The Week: Sad13, Maisie Peters, Rema & More

 These 10 tracks from artists like Sad13, Maisie Peters, Rema and Amy Allen will get you energized to take on the week.
Billboard.com


Tweets about this