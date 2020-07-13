Gadson Johnson Wiki: Facts about “Married to Medicine” Star Jazmin Johnson’s Husband
Monday, 13 July 2020 () Married to Medicine: Los Angeles had a new addition to the cast in season 2 in the form of Jazmin Johnson. But the debutante Bravolebrity has received more flack than fans for two things: her fitness and her husband. Jazmin Johnson is married to Dr. Gadson Johnson, but he’s never been seen on the show. […]
The post Gadson Johnson Wiki: Facts about “Married to Medicine” Star Jazmin Johnson’s Husband appeared first on Earn The Necklace.