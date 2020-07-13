Global  
 

BREAKING: Big Sean’s Ex-Fiancée + Glee Star Naya Rivera Dead At 33 After Body Discovered In Lake

SOHH Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
BREAKING: Big Sean’s Ex-Fiancée + Glee Star Naya Rivera Dead At 33 After Body Discovered In LakeHollywood actress Naya Rivera has reportedly died at the age of 33 following a multi-day search for her body in a California lake. Naya Rivera x R.I.P. On Monday, reports surfaced about the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department announcing her body being discovered in Lake Piru. The 33-year-old went missing just days ago after going on […]

The post BREAKING: Big Sean’s Ex-Fiancée + Glee Star Naya Rivera Dead At 33 After Body Discovered In Lake appeared first on .
 A body was recovered Monday at Lake Piru in Southern California, the site where Glee actress Naya Rivera went missing last Wednesday while boating with her 4-year-old son.

