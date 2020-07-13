BREAKING: Big Sean’s Ex-Fiancée + Glee Star Naya Rivera Dead At 33 After Body Discovered In Lake
Monday, 13 July 2020 () Hollywood actress Naya Rivera has reportedly died at the age of 33 following a multi-day search for her body in a California lake. Naya Rivera x R.I.P. On Monday, reports surfaced about the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department announcing her body being discovered in Lake Piru. The 33-year-old went missing just days ago after going on […]
Naya Rivera Confirmed Dead After Body Is Found The 'Glee' star went missing during a boating trip with her four-year-old son at Lake Piru in California last week. According to her son, they both jumped..
Authorities planned Friday to renew the search for “Glee” star Naya Rivera, who is believed to have drowned in a Southern California lake while boating with... WorldNews Also reported by •BBC News •USATODAY.com