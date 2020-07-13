BREAKING: Big Sean’s Ex-Fiancée + Glee Star Naya Rivera Dead At 33 After Body Discovered In Lake Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

Hollywood actress Naya Rivera has reportedly died at the age of 33 following a multi-day search for her body in a California lake. Naya Rivera x R.I.P. On Monday, reports surfaced about the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department announcing her body being discovered in Lake Piru. The 33-year-old went missing just days ago after going on […]



The post BREAKING: Big Sean’s Ex-Fiancée + Glee Star Naya Rivera Dead At 33 After Body Discovered In Lake appeared first on . Hollywood actress Naya Rivera has reportedly died at the age of 33 following a multi-day search for her body in a California lake. Naya Rivera x R.I.P. On Monday, reports surfaced about the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department announcing her body being discovered in Lake Piru. The 33-year-old went missing just days ago after going on […]The post BREAKING: Big Sean’s Ex-Fiancée + Glee Star Naya Rivera Dead At 33 After Body Discovered In Lake appeared first on . 👓 View full article

