Lily Collins' New Show 'Emily in Paris' Moves To Netflix Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Lily Collins upcoming series, Emily in Paris, has hopped networks and will actually be premiering on Netflix later this year. The series centers on Emily, an ambitious 20-something marketing executive from Chicago, who unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company — and she is tasked with [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this