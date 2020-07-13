Amazon Renews 'Hanna' For Season Three Just After Season Two Premieres!
Monday, 13 July 2020 () Hanna will be coming back for another season! The series, starring Esme Creed-Miles in the title role, was renewed just two weeks after the second season debuted on Amazon Prime. “I’m absolutely thrilled to be able to give Hanna a third season,” executive producer David Farr shared in a statement about the decision, via THR. [...]
