Amazon Renews 'Hanna' For Season Three Just After Season Two Premieres!

Hanna will be coming back for another season! The series, starring Esme Creed-Miles in the title role, was renewed just two weeks after the second season debuted on Amazon Prime. “I’m absolutely thrilled to be able to give Hanna a third season,” executive producer David Farr shared in a statement about the decision, via THR. [...]
