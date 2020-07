Matt Damon Goes Surfing at the Beach in Malibu Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Matt Damon is looking ripped these days and he showed off his toned arms while carrying a surfboard at the beach on Sunday (July 12) in Malibu, Calif. The 49-year-old actor spent the day surfing with his family (not pictured). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Matt Damon Matt spent the first couple months [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this