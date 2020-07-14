Global  
 

Tamera Mowry Announces She's Leaving The Real After 7 Years

E! Online Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Tamera Mowry is breaking her silence over some important news. The actress and television host took to social media on Monday afternoon to share that she's leaving The Real after...
Video credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Tamera Mowry-Housley Announces She's Leaving 'The Real'

Tamera Mowry-Housley Announces She's Leaving 'The Real' 00:36

 Tamera Mowry-Housley is a former child star turned co-host of the popular talk show, "The Real". On Monday, she revealed that she will not be returning to the show. Mowry-Housley shared the news on her Instagram page. "All good things must come to an end, and it's with a bittersweet smile that I...

