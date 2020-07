Princess Love Files For Dismissal of Her Divorce From Ray J Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Princess Love and Ray J have changed their minds about a divorce, it seems. People reports that the 35-year-old fashion designer has filed for a dismissal in her divorce from the rapper, also 35. According to documents, the site is reporting that Princess filed the dismissal earlier this month at the Los Angeles Superior Court. [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Gospel Music Princess Love Files For Dismissal of Her Divorce From Ray J 14 minutes ago Courtney S. Johnson RT @JustJared: Princess Love is calling off her divorce from Ray J, and has filed a dismissal https://t.co/oFitkhqf8k 15 minutes ago you could possibly never RT @lovebscott: Princess Love Files for Dismissal of Her Divorce From Ray J https://t.co/Q6suEG7PCT 24 minutes ago B. Scott Princess Love Files for Dismissal of Her Divorce From Ray J https://t.co/Q6suEG7PCT 53 minutes ago JustJared.com Princess Love is calling off her divorce from Ray J, and has filed a dismissal https://t.co/oFitkhqf8k 1 hour ago