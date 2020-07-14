|
DreamDoll Clocks In Major Friendship Goals W/ Moneybagg Yo’s Ride Or Die
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
New York rapper DreamDoll and Ari Fletcher are having the time of their lives these days. The hip-hop pair went online this week to share a sneak peek at themselves living it up. DreamDoll x Ari Fletcher On Monday, DD hit up her Instagram page to flex her friendship goals with Ari. Fletcher made sure […]
