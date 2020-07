You Might Like

Tweets about this Kyle Deemer RT @THR: Grant Imahara, host of 'MythBusters' and 'White Rabbit Project,' dies at 49 https://t.co/j7yhlOekrJ 2 seconds ago 🦠☣️🇳🇮Bearded for days🇳🇮☣️🦠 Wwooowww https://t.co/DsV1f8xsJ6 3 seconds ago Paco Pluma RT @Sci_Phile: Grant is a childhood hero that I was lucky enough to meet and call a friend. Gracious, kind, always thinking of others. He w… 3 seconds ago Syihan 🏳️‍🌈 Not gonna lie, this celebrity death is hurting me deep Grant Imahara, 'Mythbusters' Host, Dies at 49 https://t.co/vrowkLzWNQ 3 seconds ago a nthony RT @yashar: Grant Imahara, Host of 'MythBusters' and 'White Rabbit Project,' Dies at 49 https://t.co/7feWxFZGEd 4 seconds ago Catherine Gelera RT @THR: On Monday evening, Grant Imahara's #MythBusters and 'White Rabbit Project' co-host Kari Byron tweeted, "Sometimes I wish I had a t… 4 seconds ago künsang RT @kilnfiendpotter: Fuck. This. Year. I loved Grant Imahara because he was one of the few East Asian PoC I saw in media whose intelligenc… 4 seconds ago Sam Richey RT @Variety: #Mythbusters host Grant Imahara has died: “We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of o… 5 seconds ago