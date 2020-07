You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Dakota Johnson says St. Vincent was her High Note inspiration



'The High Note' star Dakota Johnson's performance as Maggie was inspired by old friend St. Vincent. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:48 Published on June 15, 2020 Dakota Johnson content to be private person



'The High Note' star Dakota Johnson doesn't feel the need to "flaunt" herself on the internet as she "values" her personal life too much. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:06 Published on June 13, 2020 Tracee Ellis Ross & Dakota Johnson on Their Special On-Screen Connection in 'The High Note' | THR News



Tracee Ellis Ross and Dakota Johnson talk about their new Netflix movie, 'The High Note.' Credit: THR News Duration: 03:11 Published on June 3, 2020

Tweets about this