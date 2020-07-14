Global  
 

Johnny Depp Says He Told Amber Heard to Stop Doing Nude Scenes to Be Taken Seriously as an Actress

Just Jared Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen arriving for another day in court during the libel trial on Monday (July 13) in London, England. The 57-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean actor is suing News Group Newspapers for calling him “a wife beater.” He denies he was violent towards his ex Amber. The Guardian is reporting [...]
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Johnny Depp due to finish evidence in ‘wife beater’ libel case against The Sun

Johnny Depp due to finish evidence in ‘wife beater’ libel case against The Sun 01:26

 Johnny Depp is set to give evidence for a fifth day in his blockbuster libel case against The Sun over allegations of domestic violence by his ex-wife Amber Heard.The 57-year-old actor is suing the tabloid’s publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN) and its executive editor Dan Wootton over an April...

Johnny Depp accused Amber Heard of hitting him with a "haymaker" punch during an altercation near the end of their volatile marriage.

Johnny Depp's libel trial continues! In these images, the star is seen arriving at the High Court in London on Monday July 13th: which marked the fifth day of Depp's libel trial.

Johnny Depp has claimed he battled deadly bug MRSA (Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus) after undergoing surgery to reattach his severed finger.

