Johnny Depp Says He Told Amber Heard to Stop Doing Nude Scenes to Be Taken Seriously as an Actress

Related videos from verified sources Johnny Depp Accuses Amber Heard of Hitting Him With 'Haymaker' Punch | THR News



Johnny Depp accused Amber Heard of hitting him with a "haymaker" punch during an altercation near the end of their volatile marriage. Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:42 Published 9 hours ago The trial continues: Day 5 of Johnny Depp's libel trial



Johnny Depp's libel trial continues! In these images, the star is seen arriving at the High Court in London on Monday July 13th: which marked the fifth day of Depp's libel trial. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:31 Published 14 hours ago Johnny Depp 'battled MRSA' after surgery to attach severed finger



Johnny Depp has claimed he battled deadly bug MRSA (Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus) after undergoing surgery to reattach his severed finger. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published 15 hours ago

