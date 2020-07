11 of Broadway's Elphabas Sang 'Defying Gravity' Together & The Ending Is Truly Epic (Video) Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Shoshana Bean did something pretty epic for the virtual concert fundraiser she organized to support the high school she attended! The Broadway star and singer was the second actress to play Elphaba in the musical Wicked and she gathered 10 other actresses who played the role to sing the act one finale number “Defying Gravity” [...] 👓 View full article

