Mariah Carey Is Writing Her Memoir Tuesday, 14 July 2020

It will detail "my memories, my mishaps, my struggles, my survival, and my songs..."



*Mariah Carey* has confirmed she is writing her autobiography.



The pop icon, groundbreaking vocalist, and social media master is putting pen to paper, with her memoir due to be released on September 29th.



The Meaning Of Mariah Carey delves into her life, with the American artist describing the process as "incredibly hard, humbling and healing".



She adds: "My sincere hope is that you are moved to a new understanding, not only about me, but also about the resilience of the human spirit."



Of the content, *Mariah Carey* explains: "This book is composed of my memories, my mishaps, my struggles, my survival and my songs... Tantalisingly, she'll also read the audiobook, which will be "interwoven with special musical components..."



The Meaning Of Mariah Carey will be released on September 29th.



