Lily Collins' 'Emily in Paris' Gets Picked Up by Netflix

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Series creator Darren Star expresses excitement by noting that he and MTV Studios couldn't hope for a more perfect home for the half-hour show which is set to air in the fall.
