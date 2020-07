You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Deepika Padukone pens an emotional message for her father on his birthday



Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to share a beautiful throwback picture with her father, Prakash Padukone on his birthday. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:49 Published on June 10, 2020 Ranveer Singh gets a sweet peck on the cheek from Deepika Padukone



Star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh leave no chance to bring a smile to their fans' faces -- especially with their PDA on social media. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:46 Published on May 25, 2020 Tracee Ellis Ross shares biggest fear of being compared to mother Diana Ross



Tracee Ellis Ross has said it became her “biggest fear” to sing in public because of comparisons that would be made to her famous mother, Diana Ross. The Black-ish actress, 47, battled her nerves.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:12 Published on May 22, 2020

Tweets about this Cine Blitz Diana Penty’s heartfelt note for her Cocktail co-star, Deepika Padukone https://t.co/NvT2E3nP3O 20 minutes ago