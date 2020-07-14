Drake Teases His Marital Status By Low-Key Promising New Album – Not Just A Single – Is On Deck Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

OVO Sound boss Drake is really in music-making mode. The hip-hop veteran went online this week to remind fans he’s creating some magic behind the scenes. Drake x Album Last night, the 6 God went to Instagram with the ultimate teaser. Drizzy shared a hilarious marital status-inspired meme letting followers know he’s thinking way bigger […]



The post Drake Teases His Marital Status By Low-Key Promising New Album – Not Just A Single – Is On Deck appeared first on . OVO Sound boss Drake is really in music-making mode. The hip-hop veteran went online this week to remind fans he’s creating some magic behind the scenes. Drake x Album Last night, the 6 God went to Instagram with the ultimate teaser. Drizzy shared a hilarious marital status-inspired meme letting followers know he’s thinking way bigger […]The post Drake Teases His Marital Status By Low-Key Promising New Album – Not Just A Single – Is On Deck appeared first on . 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Drake, Roddy Ricch and Megan Thee Stallion Top 2020 BET Awards Nominations



Drake, Roddy Ricch and Megan Thee Stallion Top 2020 BET Awards Nominations The nominations for the 2020 BET Awards were recently revealed and Drake has come out on top. He leads this year’s.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:11 Published on June 15, 2020

Tweets about this