Drake Teases His Marital Status By Low-Key Promising New Album – Not Just A Single – Is On Deck

SOHH Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Drake Teases His Marital Status By Low-Key Promising New Album – Not Just A Single – Is On DeckOVO Sound boss Drake is really in music-making mode. The hip-hop veteran went online this week to remind fans he’s creating some magic behind the scenes. Drake x Album Last night, the 6 God went to Instagram with the ultimate teaser. Drizzy shared a hilarious marital status-inspired meme letting followers know he’s thinking way bigger […]

