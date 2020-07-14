|
Drake Teases His Marital Status By Low-Key Promising New Album – Not Just A Single – Is On Deck
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
OVO Sound boss Drake is really in music-making mode. The hip-hop veteran went online this week to remind fans he’s creating some magic behind the scenes. Drake x Album Last night, the 6 God went to Instagram with the ultimate teaser. Drizzy shared a hilarious marital status-inspired meme letting followers know he’s thinking way bigger […]
The post Drake Teases His Marital Status By Low-Key Promising New Album – Not Just A Single – Is On Deck appeared first on .
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this