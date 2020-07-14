Internet Roasts Tory Lanez + Megan Thee Stallion Destroying His Stature In Savage Memes: “Had To Give Him A Booster Seat So He Could Ride In The Police Car”
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 () The Internet is showing no mercy on Tory Lanez. Social media has erupted with explosive memes poking fun at his height and stature following a publicized arrest during an outing with Megan Thee Stallion. Tory Lanez x Memes Over the past few hours, the Internet forcefully made Lanez a trending topic. Twitter users lit up […]
The post Internet Roasts Tory Lanez + Megan Thee Stallion Destroying His Stature In Savage Memes: “Had To Give Him A Booster Seat So He Could Ride In The Police Car” appeared first on .
Megan Thee Stallion Teases New Song 'Girls in the Hood' The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper took to Instagram to tease the release of her upcoming track with an eye-popping snap of her rocking a pink bikini..