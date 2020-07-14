A Meeting With the Parents Ends in Tears for Brittany on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources UPDATE: Bus Plunges Into Reservoir Was 'Revenge'



ANSHUN, GUIZHOU, CHINA — A public bus initially believed to have lost control before crashing into a reservoir, has now been labeled as an act of revenge. Onboard the bus were at least 12 high.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:06 Published 10 hours ago New Zealand held its first general election on in 1853 and other events in history | Oneindia News



The 1853 New Zealand general election was a nationwide vote to determine the shape of the New Zealand Parliament's 1st term. It was the first national election ever held in New Zealand, although.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:38 Published 11 hours ago Sisters Surprise Their dad for Father's Day and Make him Emotional



These sisters decided to surprise their dad on father's day. One of them took him out to a restaurant where he was surprised by his other daughter and reunited with her after a year. They hugged each.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:38 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this