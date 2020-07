Manushi Chhillar debuts as a painter online Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

After modeling and acting, Manushi Chhillar now debuts as a painter online as she has been devoting her time to painting while quarantining at home. Taking to social media, the Miss World 2017 put up multiple pictures of her painting and wrote in the caption of her posts, “My form of therapy.” 👓 View full article

