Fantasy Art: The Gifts Get Ready For A ‘Journey,’ Because BTS’ New Japanese Album Has Arrived: Stream it Now https://t.co/gmTs3R1Vpf… https://t.co/rDNUm62vuq 7 minutes ago

Jan Jansen Music Get Ready For A ‘Journey,’ Because BTS’ New Japanese Album Has Arrived: Stream it Now https://t.co/ukkH2Bo2dx… https://t.co/pdc1dZd6S6 19 minutes ago

Brenda 🇺🇸 RT @resolutemom3: I started my gun sense journey due to domestic violence. I continue it with @MomsDemand and @Everytown because my student… 20 minutes ago

니카 🐋⁷ IM READY TO SACRIFICE MY SLEEP TO VIBE TO THIS ALBUM FOR HOURS BECAUSE THE NEW SONGS ARE AMAZING AND THE JAPANESE V… https://t.co/TX2b821gBB 35 minutes ago

𝙚𝙡𝙡𝙖⁷ IM CRYING BECAUSE OF EXCITEMENT HUHU IM READY BRING IT ON MOTS JOURNEY 1 hour ago

𝗦𝗼𝘂𝗹 𝗝𝗞✨❤️ WHO’S READY FOR MOTS: THE JOURNEY??? BECAUSE IM NOT READY!!! 🤧 @BTS_twt 1 hour ago

Hobi_is_my_way ⁷ @BTS_Billboard @BTS_twt I am so ready! It’s going to be a Golden day because of #MOS7_THE_JOURNEY #BTS @BTS_twt 1 hour ago