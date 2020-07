Dennis Quaid, 66, and Laura Savoie, 27, head to Montana for honeymoon after secret elopement: source Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Montana getaway came a little over a month after the actor, 66, and the doctoral student, 27, tied the knot in Santa Babara, Calif. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this