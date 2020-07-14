Willie Nelson Makes Billboard Top Country Albums History With ‘First Rose of Spring’
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 () The legendary Willie Nelson, now 87 years young, becomes the first artist with top 10s in every decade, seven in all, since Billboard's Top Country Albums chart originated in January 1964, as "First Rose of Spring" blooms at No. 5.
