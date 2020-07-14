Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Willie Nelson Makes Billboard Top Country Albums History With ‘First Rose of Spring’

Billboard.com Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
The legendary Willie Nelson, now 87 years young, becomes the first artist with top 10s in every decade, seven in all, since Billboard's Top Country Albums chart originated in January 1964, as "First Rose of Spring" blooms at No. 5.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Happy Birthday, Luke Bryan!

Happy Birthday, Luke Bryan! 00:58

 Happy Birthday, Luke Bryan! Thomas Luther Bryan, also known as Luke Bryan, was born on July 17, 1976, and turns 44. He was born in Leesburg, Georgia. The country singer began his career as a songwriter before he released his debut studio album, I’ll Stay Me, in 2007. It featured his first...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Juice WRLD makes history with 5 songs in top 10 on 'Billboard' chart [Video]

Juice WRLD makes history with 5 songs in top 10 on 'Billboard' chart

The rapper joins Drake and The Beatles as the only acts to occupy half of the top 10 slots simultaneously.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published
Juice WRLD Makes History With 5 Songs in Top 10 on 'Billboard' Chart [Video]

Juice WRLD Makes History With 5 Songs in Top 10 on 'Billboard' Chart

Juice WRLD Makes History With 5 Songs in Top 10 on 'Billboard' Chart The rapper joins Drake and The Beatles as the only acts to occupy half of the top 10 slots simultaneously. The five tracks are "Come..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:55Published
Which Country Singers Have The Longest Career? [Video]

Which Country Singers Have The Longest Career?

Some of Country Music's biggest stars have been making music for decades. Business Insider compiled a list of Country Music artists who still dominate the industry decades after their debut. Loretta..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:51Published

Tweets about this

philpappas68

Pappas + RT @WillieNelson: Willie Nelson makes country music history with latest Top 10 record https://t.co/dTseYFj272 via @washtimes 8 hours ago

LOYALFAN1

DONNA CARRIERE RT @FarmAid: First Rose of Spring, @WillieNelson's 70th(!) solo studio album, was released July 3. Its quick run up the charts makes Willie… 2 days ago

farther_go

GoFarther Willie Nelson Makes Billboard Top Country Albums History With ‘First Rose of Spring’ https://t.co/JPVdHEBnTk 4 days ago

MusicStuffnMore

chm 🌊🌎🇺🇸😷 Willie Nelson Makes Billboard Top Country Albums History With 'First Rose of Spring' - Billboard https://t.co/D9Ybqd7dIl 6 days ago

1047WAYZ

WAYZ Willie Nelson Makes Billboard Top Country Albums History With 'First Rose of Spring' https://t.co/LSyUbXrBmz 6 days ago

BlastFMSocial

BlastFMSocial Willie Nelson Makes Billboard Top Country Albums History With 'First Rose of Spring' https://t.co/hyIyzgvxBh via @billboard 1 week ago