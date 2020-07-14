Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kate Middleton Shared A Funny Fact About Her Youngest Son, Prince Louis

Just Jared Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Prince Louis of Cambridge apparently doesn’t understand anything about social distancing, according to mom Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Cambridge opened up about her youngest son, 2, during an event to promote the Tiny Happy People education program. Kate appeared on BBC Breakfast to talk about the program when she revealed that “Louis doesn’t understand [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Kate Middleton, Chunky Bronde Highlights

Kate Middleton, Chunky Bronde Highlights 00:32

 These days, celebrities are changing up their hair colors left and right. We're used to seeing members of famous families like the Kardashians and Jenners switch up their looks quite often. We're talking about The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kate Middleton Admits Prince Louis Has Struggled With This One Specific Thing During the Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

Kate Middleton Admits Prince Louis Has Struggled With This One Specific Thing During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Kate Middleton admitted that Prince Louis may be too young to understand social distancing guidelines because he “wants to cuddle everything” during a special appearance on BBC Breakfast...

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:58Published
Kate Middleton Receives Some Very Good News! [Video]

Kate Middleton Receives Some Very Good News!

Kate Middleton has been working on a very special project that now the entire world gets to see! Buzz60’s Lenneia Batiste has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:04Published
George, Charlotte, Louis and Archie are heirs to royal family fashion [Video]

George, Charlotte, Louis and Archie are heirs to royal family fashion

The royal family has a timeless style that fashionistas can't help but try to imitate, and the youngest of the bunch are no exception.

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 01:33Published

Tweets about this