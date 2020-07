You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Priyanka Chopra to join Meghan Markle, Michelle Obama at virtual summit on gender equality



Actor Priyanka Chopra has been invited as guest speaker at virtual summit on gender equality. The 37-year-old actor took to Twitter on Thursday to announce the same. Priyanka will join Meghan Markle.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:00 Published 5 days ago Drew Brees Apologizes for Controversial Comments, Meghan Markle Gives Emotional Address to Former High School & Obama Delivers P



Drew Brees is apologizing after LeBron James was among the pro athletes to react to the New Orleans Saints quarterback's controversial comments, Meghan Markle speaks out on George Floyd and Obama.. Credit: THR News Duration: 02:34 Published on June 5, 2020 Drew Brees Apologizes After Controversial Comments, Meghan Markle Gives Emotional Address to Former High School & Obama Delivers



Drew Brees is apologizing after LeBron James was among the pro athletes to react to the New Orleans Saints quarterback's controversial comments, Meghan Markle speaks out on George Floyd and Obama.. Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:34 Published on June 5, 2020

Tweets about this