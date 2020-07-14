|
Kathy Griffin Calls Andy Cohen a 'POS,' Reveals What He Allegedly Texted Her When Joan Rivers Died - See His Response
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Andy Cohen and Kathy Griffin are feuding again. It started when Kathy read an article with an opinion by gossip columnist Cindy Adams. “A) F**k #CindyAdams. I have a little tea Hot beverage for you guys about her. Of course she’s trying to take down #MaryTrump. Typical. I’ve never spoken about this before, here we [...]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this