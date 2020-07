Telluride Film Festival canceled due to pandemic Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — The Telluride Film Festival, the annual film retreat held in the Colorado mountains and one of the fall movie season’s top launching pads, has been canceled. Organizers said Tuesday that the festival’s 47th edition, scheduled for Labor Day weekend, was scuttled entirely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Through much of the […] 👓 View full article