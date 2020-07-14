Kanye West Gets Hilarious Request From Michael Jordan’s Ex-Teammate Dennis Rodman: “Blessings From One Of My Heroes”
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 () Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West is really feeling the love from a true Chicago Bulls icon. Yeezy went online this week to share a huge shout-out from one of his all-time heroes Dennis Rodman. Kanye West x Dennis Rodman On Tuesday, Mr. West hit up Twitter with some must-see footage. The clip features D-Rod giving Kanye […]
The post Kanye West Gets Hilarious Request From Michael Jordan’s Ex-Teammate Dennis Rodman: “Blessings From One Of My Heroes” appeared first on .
Kanye West Files for Oklahoma Ballot in 2020 Presidential Race Oklahoma Board of Elections spokeswoman Misha Mohr says West submitted the $35,000 filing fee and the required paperwork. West will appear alongside independent presidential candidates on the state's ballot on November 3. The filing comes...
Kanye West has officially launched his campaign for the 2020 US presidential election, with an unorthodox rally in South Carolina. The event, held at a wedding and conference hall in the city, was said..