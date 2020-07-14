Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kanye West Gets Hilarious Request From Michael Jordan’s Ex-Teammate Dennis Rodman: “Blessings From One Of My Heroes”

SOHH Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Kanye West Gets Hilarious Request From Michael Jordan’s Ex-Teammate Dennis Rodman: “Blessings From One Of My Heroes”Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West is really feeling the love from a true Chicago Bulls icon. Yeezy went online this week to share a huge shout-out from one of his all-time heroes Dennis Rodman. Kanye West x Dennis Rodman On Tuesday, Mr. West hit up Twitter with some must-see footage. The clip features D-Rod giving Kanye […]

The post Kanye West Gets Hilarious Request From Michael Jordan’s Ex-Teammate Dennis Rodman: “Blessings From One Of My Heroes” appeared first on .
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Kanye West Files for Oklahoma Ballot in 2020 Presidential Race

Kanye West Files for Oklahoma Ballot in 2020 Presidential Race 01:16

 Kanye West Files for Oklahoma Ballot in 2020 Presidential Race Oklahoma Board of Elections spokeswoman Misha Mohr says West submitted the $35,000 filing fee and the required paperwork. West will appear alongside independent presidential candidates on the state's ballot on November 3. The filing comes...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kanye West Breaks Down at Bizarre First Campaign Rally [Video]

Kanye West Breaks Down at Bizarre First Campaign Rally

Kanye West Breaks Down at Bizarre First Campaign Rally Kanye West held the first campaign event for his 2020 presidential run on Sunday in Charleston, South Carolina. During the rally, West made a..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:20Published
Kanye West holds first presidential campaign rally, 'I almost killed my daughter' | Oneindia News [Video]

Kanye West holds first presidential campaign rally, 'I almost killed my daughter' | Oneindia News

Kanye West has officially launched his campaign for the 2020 US presidential election, with an unorthodox rally in South Carolina. The event, held at a wedding and conference hall in the city, was said..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:53Published
Piratage de masse sur Twitter : Kanye West et Kim Kardashian parmi les victimes [Video]

Piratage de masse sur Twitter : Kanye West et Kim Kardashian parmi les victimes

Piratage de masse sur Twitter : Kanye West et Kim Kardashian parmi les victimes La plateforme a été victime d'une vague de piratage inattendue et un grand nombre de célébrités et de profils..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:03Published

Tweets about this