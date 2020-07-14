Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Internet Reacts To Nick Cannon Calling White People “Closer To Animals” + Leaves Black Twitter W/ Mixed Feelings: “I’m Just Here For The Mess”

SOHH Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
The Internet Reacts To Nick Cannon Calling White People “Closer To Animals” + Leaves Black Twitter W/ Mixed Feelings: “I’m Just Here For The Mess”The Internet is bringing the popcorn for Nick Cannon‘s latest headline-generating controversy. The hip-hop entertainer has sparked social media’s attention after describing white people as true savages and closer to animals. Internet x Nick Cannon Over the past few hours, social media has lit up Twitter with epic reactions to Cannon’s now-infamous words. While some […]

The post The Internet Reacts To Nick Cannon Calling White People “Closer To Animals” + Leaves Black Twitter W/ Mixed Feelings: “I’m Just Here For The Mess” appeared first on .
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump: More white than Black people killed by police

Trump: More white than Black people killed by police 00:20

 In an interview with CBS News previewed on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said more white than Black people are killed at the hands of police in the United States.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chubby cat looks like a miniature cow [Video]

Chubby cat looks like a miniature cow

This fat cat is living large. Keith, an overweight kitty in Bristol, England, has become an internet sensation thanks to his cow-like markings. According to owner Sara Matthews, 46, the boisterous..

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:49Published
Chinese Man Caught Flinging a Bag of Poo At Restaurant [Video]

Chinese Man Caught Flinging a Bag of Poo At Restaurant

SHANGHAI — Queuing can bring out the worst in the most impatient of people, but one guy took taking out his frustration one step too far. Surveillance footage from a restaurant in Shanghai's..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:44Published
UPDATE: Bus Plunges Into Reservoir Was 'Revenge' [Video]

UPDATE: Bus Plunges Into Reservoir Was 'Revenge'

ANSHUN, GUIZHOU, CHINA — A public bus initially believed to have lost control before crashing into a reservoir, has now been labeled as an act of revenge. Onboard the bus were at least 12 high..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:06Published

Tweets about this

sohh

SOHH The Internet Reacts To Nick Cannon Calling White People "Closer To Animals" + Leaves Black Twitter W/ Mixed Feeling… https://t.co/R8b8fI4Ss0 27 minutes ago