Mark Wright loves nights in with Michelle Keegan

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright launching fashion brand
Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright recently filed paperwork with Companies House to launch Mysa Ventures, which has listed its business as "retail sale of clothing in specialised stores".
Mark Wright's Bachelor show axed by Channel 5
'The Bachelor' has been axed by TV bosses at Channel 5, after failing to impress viewers and critics.
Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright become TV's richest young couple
Former soap star Michelle Keegan has earned more than £4 million over five years since leaving 'Coronation Street', raking in more than 11 times her previous annual salary.