Rihanna Is Launching Her Own Skincare Line!

Wednesday, 15 July 2020 () Rihanna is continuing to take over the world. The 32-year-old Anti superstar and Fenty Beauty entrepreneur revealed on Tuesday (July 14) that her new skincare line, Fenty Skin, will be launching on July 31. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna Rihanna made the exciting announcement in a short video teaser, showing herself applying [...]
