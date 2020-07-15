Rihanna Is Launching Her Own Skincare Line!

Global  
 

Rihanna is continuing to take over the world. The 32-year-old Anti superstar and Fenty Beauty entrepreneur revealed on Tuesday (July 14) that her new skincare line, Fenty Skin, will be launching on July 31. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna Rihanna made the exciting announcement in a short video teaser, showing herself applying [...]
