Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized for Possible Infection
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 () Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been hospitalized. The 87-year-old Supreme Court Justice is expected to stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment amid a potential infection, via a press release from the Supreme Court on Tuesday (July 14). “Justice Ginsburg was admitted to The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, [...]
