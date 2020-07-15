Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized for Possible Infection

Just Jared Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been hospitalized. The 87-year-old Supreme Court Justice is expected to stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment amid a potential infection, via a press release from the Supreme Court on Tuesday (July 14). “Justice Ginsburg was admitted to The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Justice Ginsburg in hospital for possible infection

Justice Ginsburg in hospital for possible infection 00:58

 U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday for treatment of a possible infection, a court spokeswoman said. Gavino Garay reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized [Video]

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized, getting treatment for possible infection.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:29Published
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized With Possible Infection [Video]

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized With Possible Infection

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, is in the hospital receiving treatment for a possible infection.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:26Published
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized [Video]

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized

CNN reports Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been admitted to the hospital and treated for a possible infection. A court spokeswoman says Justice Ginsburg was admitted to The Johns Hopkins..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg treated in Washington hospital for possible infection

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg treated in Washington hospital for possible infection Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was being treated for a possible infection and was expected to stay in the hospital for a few days following a medical procedure, the...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphNYTimes.comWorldNewsFOXNews.comSeattle TimesHaaretzBBC NewsSydney Morning Herald

Tweets about this