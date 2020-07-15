Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kanye West’s Bid For President No G.O.O.D. As Yeezy Drops Out Of Donald Trump Face-Off

SOHH Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Kanye West’s Bid For President No G.O.O.D. As Yeezy Drops Out Of Donald Trump Face-OffGrammy-winning rapper Kanye West might have just had the shortest-lived run for United States president – ever. The rap heavyweight has reportedly bowed out of running for the head of state in 2020. Kanye West x Election According to Tuesday night reports, Mr. West isn’t looking to run the world anymore. The hip-hop star pulled […]

The post Kanye West’s Bid For President No G.O.O.D. As Yeezy Drops Out Of Donald Trump Face-Off appeared first on .
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Chance the Rapper supports Kanye West running for president

Chance the Rapper supports Kanye West running for president 01:03

 On Monday morning, Chance retweeted West's new song, "Donda," saying, "And yall out here tryna convince me to vote for Biden. Smfh".

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

50 Cent, John Legend & Chance The Rapper on Kanye West's Presidential Run, Karol G Confirms She Has COVID-19 & More News | Billb [Video]

50 Cent, John Legend & Chance The Rapper on Kanye West's Presidential Run, Karol G Confirms She Has COVID-19 & More News | Billb

50 Cent, John Legend & Chance The Rapper on Kanye West's Presidential Run, Karol G Confirms She Has COVID-19 & More News | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 03:07Published
John Legend Speaks Out Against Kanye West’s Presidential Bid [Video]

John Legend Speaks Out Against Kanye West’s Presidential Bid

John Legend Speaks Out Against Kanye West’s Presidential Bid Singer-songwriter John Legend warned about the “real world implications” of electing an unqualified candidate to government. His..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:30Published
Chance the Rapper Supports Kanye West Running for President [Video]

Chance the Rapper Supports Kanye West Running for President

Chance the Rapper Supports Kanye West Running for President On Monday morning, Chance retweeted West's new song, "Donda," saying, "And yall out here tryna convince me to vote for Biden. Smfh." Chance..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump says Kanye West White House bid ‘interesting’

Trump says Kanye West White House bid ‘interesting’ US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that rapper Kanye West's declaration that he is running for president was "very interesting." The post Trump says Kanye...
WorldNews Also reported by •Japan TodayEurasia ReviewSeattle TimesAceShowbizJust Jared

Kanye West Officially Separates Himself From Donald Trump, Confirms Presidential Run

 Kanye West is all but confirming he’s serious about running for President in 2020, and he made it clear by saying “I am taking the red hat off, with this...
Just Jared Also reported by •Eurasia ReviewWorldNewsMediaiteSeattle TimesAceShowbiz

Ex-NBA Champion Matt Barnes Rips Kanye West For President: “Remember Comments Like ‘Slavery Was A Choice’ + How Buddy Buddy He Is W/ Trump”

Ex-NBA Champion Matt Barnes Rips Kanye West For President: “Remember Comments Like ‘Slavery Was A Choice’ + How Buddy Buddy He Is W/ Trump” Former Golden State Warriors champion Matt Barnes isn’t giving any support for Kanye West‘s presidential run. The popular retired baller has come forward to...
SOHH


Tweets about this