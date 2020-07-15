Watch: Kid Cudi Shuts Down Eminem Disappointment Rumor + Tory Lanez Cringe Arrest Details Unlocked

Global  
 

Watch: Kid Cudi Shuts Down Eminem Disappointment Rumor + Tory Lanez Cringe Arrest Details UnlockedThe rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on Tory Lanez‘s publicized arrest following a possible dispute with Megan Thee Stallion and Kid Cudi maybe not feeling his new collaboration with Eminem. Watch and comment below!

 On Friday morning, Eminem and Kid Cudi released their new collaborative track, "The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady".

