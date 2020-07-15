|
Kourtney Kardashian & Kendall Jenner Enjoy the Sunny Weather While Filming 'KUWTK'
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are enjoying the sunny weather! The 41-year-old Poosh blogger and the 24-year-old model spent the day filming a scene for Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Tuesday afternoon (July 15) in Malibu, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney showed off some skin in a tan, [...]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this