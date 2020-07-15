Global  
 

Kristin Chenoweth Cries During Tearful Tribute to Naya Rivera - Watch (Video)

Wednesday, 15 July 2020
Kristin Chenoweth is getting emotional while paying tribute to Naya Rivera, who tragically died due to drowning while out boating with her son, Josey. The Tony Award-winning actress and singer spoke out on her Instagram Story on Monday (July 13) following the confirmation that Naya‘s body was recovered at Lake Piru. PHOTOS: Check out the [...]
News video: Demi Lovato pays a heartfelt tribute to Naya Rivera and praises her 'ground-breaking' Glee character

Demi Lovato pays a heartfelt tribute to Naya Rivera and praises her 'ground-breaking' Glee character 00:49

 Former 'Glee' guest star Demi Lovato has admitted she will "forever cherish" the opportunity to have played Naya Rivera's on-screen girlfriend in the musical comedy-drama series, as she paid tribute to the actress, who was found dead this week aged 33.

