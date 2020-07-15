Global
Artist Marc Quinn puts sculpture on Colston plinth
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Artist Marc Quinn puts sculpture on Colston plinth
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 (
8 minutes ago
)
The figure of Black Lives Matter protester Jen Reid appeared in Bristol early on Wednesday.
