Benjamin Keough: Coroner says Elvis's grandson took his own life

BBC News Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Benjamin Keough died on Sunday in California at the age of 27.
 Lisa Marie Presley is "beyond devastated" after her 27-year-old son Benjamin took his own life.

